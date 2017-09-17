Via Free Beacon:

President Donald Trump was active on Twitter Sunday morning, and one of his actions was to retweet a days-old gif depicting him hitting a golf ball that hits former opponent Hillary Clinton in her back.

In the gif, Trump hits off the tee, and the next scene showed the actual clip of Clinton slipping and falling as she got into a plane in Yemen while Secretary of State. Someone animated it to look like a golf ball pegged Clinton in the back to make her fall.

Clinton was back in the news this week promoting her 2016 election memoir What Happened, which is sharply critical of Trump and pins her election loss on FBI Director James Comey’s handling of her email investigation, among other factors.

