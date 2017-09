Über classy!

Via NTK:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has been calling for President Trump’s impeachment since his inauguration, based on unproven allegations. On Friday, though, Waters made one of her strangest claims yet against Trump.

“Democrats can’t trust Trump, Republicans can’t trust Trump, and Melania can’t trust Trump,” Waters tweeted out, suggesting that Trump is cheating on First Lady Melania Trump.