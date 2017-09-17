But they don’t know if it’s terror related? Because random people throwing acid at Americans is just a part and parcel of the big city?

Via Sky News:

Four female American tourists have been attacked with acid in the French city of Marseille.

The women were sprayed with acid by a 41-year-old woman who has been detained by police, according to the Marseille prosecutor’s office.

Two of the tourists, aged 20 and 21, received facial injuries and have been taken to hospital.

One has a possible eye injury, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The two other tourists were hit in the legs, according to French media, and have been taken to hospital for shock.

All four of the tourists are in their 20s. It is not known where in the US they are from

Keep reading…