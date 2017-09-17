St. Louis isn’t Baltimore.

Via Fox News:

St. Louis erupted in more violent protests overnight since the acquittal of a white police officer charged with murdering a black man after a car chase.

For the second day protesters took to the streets, facing off against a line of cops in riot gear. Looters and vandals smashed mom and pop store fronts.

One teen threw cement rocks at officers. On Friday nine officers had been injured in connection with the riots.

Former officer Jason Stockley was acquitted Friday of first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges for the 2011 killing of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Missouri governor Eric Greitens (R) warned protesters against violence.

“We had leaders who wanted to give people a safe space to loot and to burn,” Greitens told Fox News. “Now in Missouri if you loot the only safe space you’re going to have is in a jail cell.”

