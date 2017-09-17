So dumb.

Via Todd Starnes:

The president of Lipscomb University issued a public apology after an untold number of African American students were offended by a dinner table centerpiece made from stalks of cotton.

Yes, good readers – a group of college students was triggered by the fabric of our lives.

Randy Lowry, president of the Christian university based in Nashville, had invited African American students to his home for dinner last week.

One student who attended the gathering posted a diatribe on Instagram – along with a photo of the “offensive” centerpiece.

Keep reading…