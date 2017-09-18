He keeps sticking his neck out. Update to this story.

Via Daily Mail:

A professor with ties to antifa has slammed Bill de Blasio after the New York City mayor blasted his tweets about ‘dead cops’.

Michael Isaacson, 29, tweeted his disgust with de Blasio on Saturday, a day after the professor ignited a furor with his remarks about teaching aspiring police officers at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.[…]

De Blasio, who in the past has had his own reputation issues with the NYPD rank-and-file, spoke out swiftly to condemn the professor.

‘New York City won’t stand for the vile anti-police rhetoric of Michael Isaacson and neither should John Jay College,’ de Blasio said in a Friday evening tweet.

Isaacson clapped back on Saturday in a multi-part tweetstorm: ‘idk if he consulted anyone before sending this out, but he really should have because he messed up big.’

Isaacson wrote that de Blasio had infringed on the school’s administrative autonomy, and ‘taken a swipe at free speech and academic freedom.’

He also accused the mayor of taking a cheap shot at him to placate the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, the main union representing NYPD cops.

