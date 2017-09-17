He has lost that loving feeling. Update to this story.

Via Washington Examiner:

Sen. John McCain is adding his buddy Sen. Lindsey Graham to the list of possible reasons why his line of questioning to former FBI Director James Comey during a hearing in June was so disjointed and confusing.

McCain notably was mocked on social media over his questions, which appeared to befuddle even Comey. The senator issued a statement at the time, pinning blame on staying up late to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks game. McCain was also diagnosed with brain cancer weeks later.

But as McCain, R-Ariz., would tell it now, he had a list of questions he was ready to ask Comey as the ex-FBI chief testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee, but then Graham, R-S.C., disrupted that train of thought when he asked an aide to deliver a message to McCain with a question he wanted McCain to ask Comey.

“I had these questions laid out that I had discussed and, honest to God, two minutes before it was my turn, [the aide] hands me this app from Lindsey,” McCain told Esquire.

That “app” was actually an email on a phone screen which, and without knowing the password to punch in McCain said the question faded and he couldn’t make it reappear.

