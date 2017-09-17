He has lost that loving feeling. Update to this story.
Sen. John McCain is adding his buddy Sen. Lindsey Graham to the list of possible reasons why his line of questioning to former FBI Director James Comey during a hearing in June was so disjointed and confusing.
McCain notably was mocked on social media over his questions, which appeared to befuddle even Comey. The senator issued a statement at the time, pinning blame on staying up late to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks game. McCain was also diagnosed with brain cancer weeks later.
But as McCain, R-Ariz., would tell it now, he had a list of questions he was ready to ask Comey as the ex-FBI chief testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee, but then Graham, R-S.C., disrupted that train of thought when he asked an aide to deliver a message to McCain with a question he wanted McCain to ask Comey.
“I had these questions laid out that I had discussed and, honest to God, two minutes before it was my turn, [the aide] hands me this app from Lindsey,” McCain told Esquire.
That “app” was actually an email on a phone screen which, and without knowing the password to punch in McCain said the question faded and he couldn’t make it reappear.