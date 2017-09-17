Next time cut the Prozac in half.

Via Fox News:

The ladies of “The View” are being labeled “out of touch” for their comments on Friday about how women listen to their husbands when deciding whom to vote for.

Whoopi Goldberg mentioned an NPR interview in which Hillary Clinton said that Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg warned her women would be pressured by the men in their lives to vote against her.

Joy Behar mused, “I think there is a point to that. It’s not just that women hate other women… I think that women vote in their interest, economic interest, just like the men do. So if the men have jobs and they say to their wives, this is just one example, ‘We’re going to get a tax break from the Republicans,’ and that will make the family have more money, the wife will go along with it.”

Behar added that “the men are making more money than the women” before noting that economic interest often trumps ethical issues for female voters. Sara Haines quickly chimed in, saying that women judge women differently when it comes to appearance and optics.

“There is so much psychology in what we see and how we portray strength,” Haines said.

Paula Faris then read a quote from Hillary Clinton, which “The View” co-host warned could be interpreted as sexist.

“All of the sudden, the husband turns to the wife, ‘I told you she was going to be in jail. You don’t want to waste your vote.’ Or the boyfriend turns to the girlfriend, ‘She’s gonna get locked up,’” Faris said while quoting Clinton.

