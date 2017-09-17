Priorities.

In Aspen, even the homeless eat like kings.

That was the message received by a sergeant with the Aspen Police Department on Tuesday evening after he checked on a report of smoke coming from a popular homeless campsite in the Castle Creek Valley near Aspen Valley Hospital.

Sgt. Rob Fabrocini said he was coming on duty Tuesday evening when a fellow sergeant asked him to check out the smoke. So he tromped through the brush and found two homeless men well-known to local police with a full hibachi.

“They were grilling — are you ready for this — lobster tails, rack of lamb and salmon steaks,” Fabrocini said. “They also had a 12-pack of Stella (Artois) that was unopened, and I said, ‘You guys can’t be cooking in the woods when it’s this dry.'”

To his surprise, the men then opened three or four of the beers and doused the fire, he said.

The men told Fabrocini they’d just received a paycheck and were celebrating with the choice meal, he said.

