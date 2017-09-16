Hillary is the most clueless person alive. Of course, South Korea is on the border with North Korea, not miles from it. Further, Trump has been in constant contact with China, Japan and South Korea. His success with China shows in his ability to get the UN sanctions they were never able to get under any other administration.

Via Lifezette:

In an attempt to criticize President Trump for how he is handling the escalating tension with North Korea, Hillary Clinton embarrassed herself by demonstrating she knows little about the Korean peninsula.

During an interview on “The Rachel Maddow Show,” the failed 2016 presidential candidate said “The president has basically insulted and attacked South Korea. South Korea is literally, you know, within miles of the border with North Korea. They would be so at risk if something were done by Kim Jong Un.”

