Turn it into a benefit concert for the rioters.

Via Washington Examiner:

U2’s concert scheduled for Saturday night in St. Louis has been cancelled because St. Louis police told the band they can’t provide the usual level of security because of protests that have erupted in the city.

“We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size,” Live Nation and U2 said in a joint statement.

The statement added that because “local crowd security personnel would not be at full capacity,” they “cannot in good conscience risk our fans’ safety by proceeding with tonight’s concert.

“As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment,” the statement concludes.

