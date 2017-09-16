Tell that to Robert Lee.

Via The Hill:

ESPN head to staff: ‘ESPN is not a political organization’

ESPN’s chief is defending the network after intense backlash this week, including a stream of White House criticism over anchor Jemele Hill calling President Trump a “white supremacist.”

“We have issues of significant debate in our country at this time,” ESPN president John Skipper wrote in a memo to staff on Friday reported by multiple media outlets.

“In light of recent events, we need to remind ourselves that we are a journalistic organization and that we should not do anything that undermines that position,” he continued, noting, “ESPN is about sports.”

“ESPN is not a political organization. Where sports and politics intersect, no one is told what view they must express,” he said.

“At the same time, ESPN has values,” Skipper continued, writing ESPN is “committed to inclusion and an environment of tolerance where everyone in a diverse work force has the equal opportunity to succeed.”

Keep reading…