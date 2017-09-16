No justice, no peace.

Via WACH:

Hundreds of people protesting the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of black man following a high-speed chase marched for hours in mostly peaceful demonstrations, until a broken window at the mayor’s home and escalating tensions led riot-gear-clad officers to lob tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Activists had for weeks threatened civil disobedience if Jason Stockley were not convicted in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, stirring fears of civil unrest and the erecting of barricades around police headquarters, the courthouse where the trial was held and other potential protest sites.

A racially diverse crowd of protesters — some carrying weapons, as allowed by state law, and others toting children and waving posters — took to the streets within hours of Friday’s decision.

More than 20 arrests were made by early evening, and some protesters were pepper-sprayed during confrontations with authorities. St. Louis police reported that 10 officers had suffered injuries by the end of the night, including a broken jaw and dislocated shoulder, and some journalists reported being the target of threats from demonstrators.

Activists said they would meet again Saturday to plan further demonstrations.

