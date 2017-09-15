Just call him ‘Stretch’. Update to this story.

Via NY Daily News:

A firestorm erupted Friday over a tweet by a John Jay College adjunct professor expressing pride for the opportunity to teach “future dead cops.”

“Some of y’all might think it sucks being an anti-fascist teaching at John Jay College but I think it’s a privilege to teach future dead cops,” Prof. Michael Isaacson, who works in the CUNY criminal justice college’s economics department, posted to Twitter on Aug. 23.

The offensive message caught the attention of police union officials after the 29-year-old anti-fascist leader appeared on Fox News Thursday night.

Three police union bosses separately slammed Isaacson’s tweet and called for his firing.

But the nutty professor, reached by the Daily News Friday afternoon, brushed aside the brewing controversy over his provocative post.

Oh that s—?” he told The News. “Everybody dies.”

“I was talking about police as an agent of control that is actually in less control of the public than it’s supposed to be,” he added.

“I don’t have a problem with individual police officers — I mean, I teach them — but I don’t like policing as an institution. Police officers are agents of that institution.”[…]

In his interview with The News, Isaacson said he actively encourages his students to take a different career path instead of becoming a police officer.

“Unfortunately, most of my students don’t have the luxury of a wide variety of career options,” he said. “They are from low income backgrounds and are mainly people of color. Most of them are just looking to get a job with a salary.”

He added, “For individual cops, it’s a tough job. But at the end of the day, they are agents of a state that is actively trying to criminalize the entire population.”

He was happy to expound further to a reporter on his take on police.

“I see cops as people who are effectively workers who are at the behest of their bosses,” he said. “Ultimately, the cops are in a very tough position. They are employed to do something that is a very tough thing, and if they don’t, ultimately they won’t make a living.”

