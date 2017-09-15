Someone’s going to have to help me because I don’t see the problem with the statement and the pearl-clutching is coming from the same people who defend all manner of perverse stuff.

Via Free Beacon:

Sports commentator Clay Travis told CNN viewers Friday that he “believes only in two things completely: the First

Amendment and boobs,” shocking host Brooke Baldwin.

Travis appeared on CNN to discuss ESPN host Jemele Hill, who stirred controversy earlier this week by tweeting that President Donald Trump was a “white supremacist.” ESPN has subsequently disavowed Hill’s remarks, calling them “inappropriate.” Travis attacked ESPN for not firing Hill, when they had previously fired analyst Curt Schilling over comments on transgender people.

Travis, who operates the website Outkickthecoverage.com, was explaining his support for allowing sportscasters to share their political opinions to Baldwin when he dropped the comment that instantly sent Twitter ablaze.

“I am a First Amendment absolutist. I believe in only two things completely: the First Amendment and boobs,” Travis said.

Keep reading…