Girl, you need help.

Via The Net:

Let me begin by saying that dating a married man is something you ABSOLUTELY shouldn’t do. I’d wear my moral hat and tell you it is wrong and God frowns at it, but I mean, if I’m giving you tips on dating a married man, it means I don’t qualify to wear one, right?

So, here’s what I’ll tell you, there is no winning when you date someone else’s husband. You will always be number 2 and that is a very heartbreaking position to be in. So sis, save yourself and your cute little heart the stress and run as far as your legs can carry you from that knight with a shining band on his 4th finger.

If we’re being honest though, at the end of the day, the heart wants what it wants, and if it so decides that it’s a married man, it would be near impossible to talk it out of it.

Below are a few tips to help you get the best out of an affair, If you ever decide to embark on one.

Keep reading…



