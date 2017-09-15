Obvious race issues aside …this dude is a real jerk. Filing false complaints like this wastes police time – time they could be using to investigate actual crimes.

Via Daily Caller:

A white Minnesota security officer confessed that he made up a story about a black man shooting him to cover up the fact that he shot himself, officials said earlier this week.

Brent Patrick Ahlers, a security officer for St. Catherine University, now faces charges for filing a false police report and for committing a misdemeanor, reports the Minneapolis Tribune. He was released from jail Thursday after being booked.

“He was nervous about losing his job due to the fact that he had his gun at work, and what had occurred, so he made up the story to cover what had happened,” police spokesman Mike Ernster told local media Wednesday.

Ahlers was guarding the St. Catherine University campus when the gun he was carrying discharged, wounding him in his shoulder Tuesday night. The school’s security guards usually don’t carry guns on the campus, so Ahlers made up a story about a black man shooting him out of fear he would get fired over the incident. He told the St. Paul Police Department that a black man in a navy sweatshirt had shot him.

