Oops, a little truth escapes.

Via Free Beacon:

A video from 1987 shows Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) has not always considered single-payer health care a slam dunk for progressive reformers.

Sanders said Medicaid for every American “would bankrupt the nation” while he was mayor of Burlington, Vermont, in a clip posted by the NTK Network. Speaking with physician Milton Terris on his local television show “Bernie Speaks with the Community,” Sanders discussed the possibility of implementing single-payer health care in the U.S.

“You want to guarantee that all people have access to health care as you do in Canada,” Sanders said.

“But I think what we understand is that unless we change the funding system and the control mechanism in this country to do that—for example, if we expanded Medicaid [to] everybody,” Sanders added. “Give everybody a Medicaid card—we would be spending such an astronomical sum of money that, you know, we would bankrupt the nation.”

