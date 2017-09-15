One of three attacks across Europe today.

Via Fox News:

A knife-wielding assailant who attacked a soldier at a major subway location in Paris early Friday was quickly arrested, police said. No injuries were reported.

“The man was arrested,” Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly told Europe 1 radio following the attack, Reuters reported.

The suspect apparently shouted references to the Islamic State group while attacking the soldier, Reuters reported, citing French media.

The soldier was a member of Operation Sentinel, a task force assigned to protect prominent sites in the region following a recent surge in Islamic extremist attacks. He wrestled the suspect to the ground, the Reuters report said.

