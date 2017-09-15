There was another attack earlier in the day in Paris, a man with a knife in Paris yelling “Allahu Akbar” and the IED in London. The two women attacked are believed to be in critical condition.

Via Mirror:

Two women were injured after a hammer-wielding man assaulted them while screaming “Allahu Akbar” in Chalon-sur-Saône, France, according to reports.

The attacker, wearing all black, is still on the run, French media reports.

The two assaults happened near Place de Beaune, 15 minutes apart.

One of the two women is believed to have been hit in the back of the head.

Chalon-sur-Saône is a town in the Saône-et-Loire department in the region of Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, in eastern France.