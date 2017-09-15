The crypt keeper isn’t doing his job.

Via Washington Examiner:

Former Democratic Sen. Harry Reid is resurrecting his annual clean energy conference next month after a two-year hiatus.

The ninth annual National Clean Energy Summit will be held Oct. 13, with former Vice President Al Gore headlining with Ernest Moniz, energy secretary under former President Barack Obama.

The summits were held routinely each year in August when the Obama administration was in office. There was no summit last year. And it was not certain with Reid retired if the summits would continue.

The announcement in July that the event would continue this fall was done quietly and without much fanfare. On Thursday, the summit announced that it is including a special session to hear from mostly Republican mayors, including Dale Ross, the mayor of Georgetown, Texas. All the mayors accept the science that climate change is caused by manmade activity and are leaders on energy efficiency and renewable integration.

The addition comes amid increasing criticism of the Trump administration’s denial that climate change and warmer global temperatures had anything to do with the devastation caused by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

