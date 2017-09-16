Coincides with the release of her new book. Hillary has competition for book sales.

Via Daily Mail:

A Washington, DC socialite says that she has psychic abilities that she once used to put a hex on three people who ended up dying as a result, it was learned on Thursday.

Sally Quinn, 76, a longtime DC journalist and widow of the late Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, told USA Today on Thursday that she has resisted suggestions from friends to cast a life-ending spell on President Donald Trump.

‘Since [Donald] Trump was elected, and since the election, I can’t tell you how many friends have asked me to put a hex on Donald Trump, and I won’t do it,’ Quinn said.

‘I just said no. I don’t do that anymore.’

Quinn said that when she was in her late 20s and early 30s, ‘there were three people who hurt me in some way, or (hurt) somebody I loved, and so I decided to put a hex on them.

‘I had never done it before. What I wanted to have happen was for them to feel what I had felt.’

Within five years, the three were dead. Two of them died almost immediately after the hex, while the third initially lost his job and then died a few years later.

‘I didn’t mean for them to die,’ Quinn said.[…]

Quinn’s husband was a historic figure since he helmed The Washington Post at the time that its star reporters, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, broke open the Watergate story which led to the resignation of then-President Richard Nixon.

When asked about the investigations currently being waged against the Trump administration, Quinn says the 45th president would be lucky to serve out a term in office.

‘I could be wrong, but I think this is worse than Watergate, because what you’re talking about here is collusion with a foreign enemy, and that’s treason,’ Quinn said.

‘And that was never Richard Nixon’s issue….Honestly, I don’t see Trump lasting this whole four years. I just don’t.’

