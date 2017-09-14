Motel 6 caved. Update to this story.

Via The Hill:

Motel 6 announced it will stop sending customer lists to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Wednesday after its corporate office was made aware of the practice at some locations.

The company’s announcement came just hours after the Phoenix New Times reported that at least two Arizona Motel 6 locations were sending guest lists to ICE agents every morning, prompting ICE sting operations at the businesses.[…]

A Phoenix-area immigration attorney also wrote the New Times in an email and reported that some of her clients “have heard (no telling how valid the info is) that ICE is paying $200 per person for the front-desk clerk to report.”

In a statement to the newspaper, ICE refused to confirm the reports or how the agency gathers tips for its investigations.

“I wouldn’t be able to confirm how we are getting our information. Those are investigative techniques that we wouldn’t be able to talk about,” ICE spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe said.

“If hypothetically we were somewhere — if we did administratively arrest some folks — that happens all the time. We conduct targeted enforcement operations every day.”

