This makes it easier because ordinarily you’d need a crime to invalidate you. This way if you aren’t able to prove a crime but know they’re a gang member you can kick them out.

Via Free Beacon:

The House of Representatives passed legislation Thursday that would make it easier for the government to deport illegal immigrants who are also criminal gang members.

The Criminal Alien Gang Member Removal Act passed by a vote of 233-175, largely along party lines. Rep. Barbara Comstock (R., Va.) introduced the bill last week, and it now has a handful of co-sponsors.

The bill would require illegal immigrants in the United States who become affiliated with gangs be detained and deported. It would ensure gang members are not able to receive immigration benefits, including asylum, special immigrant juvenile status or temporary protected status.

