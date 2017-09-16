Global warming is causing forest fires and hurricanes.

Via Daily Caller:

More than 80 miners are facing possible layoffs after a Montana mine’s plans for expansion were halted by a U.S. District Court, the Associated Press reports.

The Montana Environmental Information Center (MEIC) and several other environmental groups sued the mining company Signal Peak Energy after it announced plans to tap into a 176 million ton federal coal reserve next to one of its current mines.

“There are fires burning across the state. There are super-hurricanes (in the Gulf of Mexico). Climate change is here, it’s now, it’s real,” MEIC’s Anne Hedges told AP. “We cannot continue to say we are going to ignore those impacts.”

Judge Donald Malloy sided with the environmentalists, blocking the expansion. Malloy said government officials overvalued the mine’s economic impact while underestimating its potential impact on climate change, according to the AP.

Keep reading…