BREAKING !! North Korea fires Missile at Japan hours after threatening Nuclear War w/ them!….. Japan tells Entire Country to seek Shelter. pic.twitter.com/mzjr9a2FRn
— 💎STOCK MONSTER💎 (@StockMonsterUSA) September 14, 2017
Via BBC:
North Korea has fired a ballistic missile eastwards from its capital, Pyongyang, media reports say.
Japan said that the missile likely passed over its territory and has warned residents to take shelter, local media report.
South Korea and the US are analysing the details of the reported launch, Yonhap news agency reports.
Last month, North Korea fired a missile over Japan in what Tokyo called an “unprecedented threat” to the country.
#NewsMap #NorthKorea's missile landed 2.000 km east of #Hokkaido.
This means, it flew 3.700 km.
It's 3.400 km from #Pyongyang to #GUAM. pic.twitter.com/lcQuWw5LaA
— Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) September 14, 2017
This morning North Korea says they are going to "Sink Japan" — Hours later they launch ICBM at Japan
— Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) September 14, 2017
Reports are that South Korea may also have shot a ballistic missile in response.
#BREAKING: South Korea also fires ballistic missile – Yonhap https://t.co/PF8PdsC5F5
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 14, 2017