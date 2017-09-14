BREAKING !! North Korea fires Missile at Japan hours after threatening Nuclear War w/ them!….. Japan tells Entire Country to seek Shelter. pic.twitter.com/mzjr9a2FRn

Via BBC:

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile eastwards from its capital, Pyongyang, media reports say.

Japan said that the missile likely passed over its territory and has warned residents to take shelter, local media report.

South Korea and the US are analysing the details of the reported launch, Yonhap news agency reports.

Last month, North Korea fired a missile over Japan in what Tokyo called an “unprecedented threat” to the country.