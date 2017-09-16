Usually liberals are all for free ‘stuff’.

Via The College Fix:

No apology given to Phi Delt for baseless public accusation

The university thought it was sexual harassment. Some students thought it was sexual harassment.

People who don’t jump to wild conclusions thought it was innocuous, or at worst, a “crude invitation” to get the attention of girls.

Wichita State University has quashed its personal conduct and Title IX investigations of Phi Delta Theta for briefly hanging a banner that read “new members free house tours,” following a veiled litigation threat from the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.

The College Fix previously tried to get answers from the administration about what policy this banner-hanging violated, which campus entity was investigating, what were the potential sanctions, and what could possibly lead the administration to judge the banner “absolutely inappropriate,” to no avail.

Campus newspaper The Sunflower reports that the public university won’t punish the fraternity members who hung the banner from the side of its house for “about five minutes” last week.

