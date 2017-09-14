Taxpayer relief shot.

Via WSBTV:

A teen is dead and another suspect is on the run after DeKalb County police said they tried to rob a man walking his dog.

The shooting happened Wednesday night on Cedar Croft Lane in Lithonia.

Police told Channel 2 Action News the two suspects approached the man with a gun.

“The subject that was shot and another individual that’s on the run attempted to rob a gentleman who was walking his dog,” said DeKalb County Lt. Rob Bryant.

“The gentleman pulled out his gun and shot them,” Bryant said.

The teen died from his injuries and the other person got away.

Police believe it’s a case of self-defense.

“The evidence is leaning towards no charges at this time,” Bryant said.

Police are not sure if the person who got away was shot. Investigators have not released any names.

The lieutenant reminded people to be careful of their surroundings while out walking dogs. He said if you have a permit, carry your gun.

