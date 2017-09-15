Don’t get your hopes up, Chuck.

Via Washington Examiner:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was caught on a hot mic Thursday saying, “He likes us. He likes me anyway,” about President Trump.

The comments came shortly after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s floor speech. The mic caught Schumer speaking with staffers and asking if there was “anything new?”

“Look, what we said was exactly accurate,” Schumer says, reffering to his intial statement after his meeting with President Trump Wednesday.