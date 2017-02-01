Nice. Free subways.

Via FreeBeacon:

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office has announced that it will largely stop prosecuting fare evasion in the New York City subway system.

The D.A.’s office began implementing the policy earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Vance had previously announced the intended change in late June. He aims to replace criminal prosecution by issuing more summons instead of arresting turnstile jumpers, and those who are arrested will have the opportunity to enter a diversionary program.

Those who do not participate in the program will be arraigned for the misdemeanor offense and their case will be active for up to six months.

“Isn’t it smarter to have someone actually sit down with a kid and find out what’s going on than to simply process them through the system?” Vance asked.

