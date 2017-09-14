At least she got some punishment, albeit not an expulsion.

JEFFERSON CITY • State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal faced her Senate colleagues Wednesday for the first time since she expressed hope for the assassination of President Donald Trump in an August Facebook post.

The upper chamber voted overwhelmingly to censure the University City Democrat in what amounts to a formal reprimand. Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe, R-Jefferson City, said the censure was the first in Missouri Senate history.

“They understand that I have made a mistake,” Chappelle-Nadal said of her constituents, in response to an inquiry from Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, who asked why she wouldn’t resign. “I have to continue working to build that trust and do the hard work of the district.”

The move to censure Chappelle-Nadal took about 15 minutes in a chamber that moves as slow as molasses some days.

