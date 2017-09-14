Sounds perfectly objective.

Via The Hill:

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur said her stomach churned and she felt bile in her throat upon learning Donald Trump had won the 2016 presidential election, also stating the Republican candidate had “endangered her life” at campaign rallies.

Tur recalled her feelings in her new book, “Unbelievable,” released Tuesday. “The room goes wavy. My stomach churns,” Tur says. “I can feel the bile in the back of my throat.

“I’ve heard him insult a war hero, brag about grabbing women by the pussy, denigrate the judicial system, demonize immigrants, fight with the pope, doubt the democratic process, advocate torture and war crimes, tout the size of his junk in a presidential debate, trash the media, and endanger my life,” Tur continued.

