Via Daily Caller:

The National Park Service (NPS) is giving $98,000 to commemorate a violent student protest group: the Black Panther Party.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that the park service is offering money to UC Berkeley so that it might “honor the legacy” of the ’60s-era organization that preached a communist revolution and upheld black nationalism. The money was awarded as a grant that was not subject to competitive bids.

“This cooperative research project between the National Park Service and the University of California, Berkeley on the Black Panther Party (BPP) is anchored in historical methods, visual culture, and the preservation of sites and voices,” the funding announcement reads.

“The project will discover new links between the historical events concerning race that occurred in Richmond during World War II and the subsequent emergence of the BPP in the San Francisco Bay Area two decades later through research, oral history, and interpretation.”

