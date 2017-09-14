Via Daily Caller:

President Trump’s signature campaign promise, the building of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, will remain on the back burner, the president said Thursday morning.

“The wall will come later,” Trump told reporters as he prepared to depart for Florida. “We’re right now renovating large sections of wall, massive sections, making it brand new. We’re doing a lot of renovations, we’re building four different samples of the wall to see which one we’re going to choose, and the wall is going to be built, it will be funded a little bit later.”

“Well, we want to get massive border security, and I think both Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer — I think they agree with it. We met last night, as you know, Schumer, Pelosi and a whole group and I think we’re fairly close, but we have to get massive border security.”

