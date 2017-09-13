I would reserve thought on this as this is Democratic statement and nothing is written out. And there was no prior indication that the wall would ever be a part of this deal. Paul Ryan said there would be funding for the wall apart from this. So we’ll have to see how it all shakes out formally.

WASHINGTON — The top House and Senate Democrats have announced agreement with President Donald Trump to protect certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children – along with some border security enhancements. The agreement would specifically not include Trump’s long-sought border wall. It would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants who benefited from a program created by former President Barack Obama that Trump has announced he is ending. The agreement was announced in a joint statement from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, following a dinner the pair had with Trump at the White House. It marks the second time in two weeks that Trump has bypassed Republicans to deal with Pelosi and Schumer.

Update:

As we said, always good to reserve judgment until you hear more on the story. While no doubt it would be great to have the wall in the agreement and perhaps that would be a good hammer to help get it, it doesn’t mean it wouldn’t be covered otherwise.

More, they’re saying no, it’s not even out of this deal.

While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 14, 2017

Share +1 Shares 0



