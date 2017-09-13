“Did you make enough mistakes yourself to lose the election without any of the other things you talk about?” @MLauer to @hillaryclinton pic.twitter.com/Ju4C1vS31K

Delusional arrogant harpy.

Via Fox News:

Matt Lauer did not shy away from confronting Hillary Clinton for blaming the “Today” co-host for his role in losing her the election.

Clinton called out Lauer in her new memoir for focusing too much on her highly publicized email scandal at the presidential forum held at New York City’s U.S.S. Intrepid last September.

Lauer took the opportunity Wednesday to question Clinton about her claims when she appeared in her first live television interview since she lost the election.

“You criticized me pretty soundly in a few pages of this book,” Lauer told Clinton in the second half of her interview on the “Today” show.

He quizzed, “Did you make enough mistakes yourself to lose the election?”

Clinton shot back, “Well, I will say no Matt” before launching into a push for her new book.

