And they’re testing it, getting it ready.

Via NY Post:

The South Koreans have successfully tested a new cruise missile that could wipe out key nuclear sites in the North — which leader Kim Jong Un regularly visits — in just 15 minutes, a report says.

The missile, manufactured by Germany’s Taurus Systems, was fired from an F-15 fighter jet during military drills Tuesday, according to Seoul’s Defense Ministry.

It reportedly travelled through several obstacles at low altitudes before hitting a target along the country’s western coast.

Officials told the Daily Express that the weapon is capable of striking North Korean nuclear sites in approximately 15 minutes — making it a serious threat to Kim’s life.

The dictator is famous for visiting the facilities where his nukes are stored, regularly posing for pictures with his scientists.

