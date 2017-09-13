All the Democratic candidates who’ve indicated 2020 interest are for single payer.

Via Free Beacon:

The Republican National Committee has released a new video highlighting various global reports that exemplify the failures of single-payer health care systems.

The video was included in an RNC press release Wednesday after Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I., Vt.) proposed his “Medicare for All” single-payer health care plan. The RNC video claimed the proposal is unaffordable with a price tag of $32 trillion, and would most likely be paid, in part, with a tax increase.

The video starts with a question, “What does single-payer ‘Medicare for All’ look like in the real world?” The video goes on to feature clips from news reports around the world, including from France, Canada, England and Scotland.

The first clip shows a hospital with the reporter saying, “this morning, there is, what it calls, a humanitarian crisis in public hospitals.”

