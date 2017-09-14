Charge the social justice warrior mother with child abuse.

Rapper XXXTentacion is under fire after releasing a disturbing music video featuring a Caucasian boy being lynched on a stage as an African-American boy looks on.

The video “Look At Me!” debuted on Tuesday and features imagery depicting police brutality, violent protests, and the 19-year-old Florida-based rapper placing a white child’s head in a noose on stage in front of a crowded theater and then hoisting him up into the air.

The child’s feet are shown dangling and twitching and then they suddenly stop.

The casting director of the video LaShawnna Stanley told that finding parents who would allow their child to be hanged on stage was a challenge.

“We had to delay the video because the mom that originally agreed and said okay but when she got there she didn’t feel comfortable. We delayed for a week,” said Stanley.[…]

Stanley said the mother who finally agreed “was serious about acting and the message. The mother of the son is very serious about acting. She’s a stage mom. She has three sons and takes them to LA to audition. She understood the vision.”

That vision, according to Stanley, is that the “little white boy and black boy show innocence,” and that society has become desensitized seeing black men hung and shot, but the imagery of a white child being hung is shocking.

She explained that the rapper made sure to make both children feel comfortable on set.

“XXX was very lovely to the kids and hugging,” she said.

