Via Free Beacon:

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the middle class is the focus of his tax reform plan, even if taxes on the wealthy need to increase.

Trump spoke at a press conference following a bipartisan meeting on tax reform Tuesday night. That meeting featured the president, advisers, and senators from both sides of the aisle. Democrats present included Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.), and Joe Donnelly, (Ind.), all of whom are up for reelection in 2018 in states Trump won in 2016.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Trump, flanked by congressional Democrats, said that he intends to give bipartisanship a shot with his tax reform goals.

“If it works out, great. And if it doesn’t work out great, hopefully we’ll be able to do it anyway as Republicans,” he said.

Keep reading…