Word not in yet on the Florida properties, but looks like liberals are going to be out of luck on this one.

Via Western Journalism:

President Donald Trump’s estate on the Caribbean island of St. Martin survived Hurricane Irma nearly unscathed, while fellow billionaire Richard Branson’s private estate in the British Virgin Islands did not fare as well.

Citing photos taken of the property, USA Today reported that Trump’s Chateau des Palmiers located on the French-controlled side of the island “is still standing with hardly a single roof tile lost.”

Trump had listed the property for sale by Sotheby’s International Realty for $16.9 million prior to the storm.

The Category 5 hurricane, with sustained winds of 185 mph, destroyed 95 percent of the rest of the island, according to USA Today.

