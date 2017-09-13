Update to this story. Nick note: A. there were multiple conversations unmasked, according to reports. B. She’s not doing intel, so why was she even looking at this, how did she know of the meeting unless she was already tracking Trump meetings. C. Being ‘curious,’ her alleged reason for the unmasking isn’t sufficient legal reason to spy on Americans. D. Michael Flynn’s conversations were leaked to the press. There is no question someone committed an illegality. Who did that?

President Obama’s National Security Advisor Susan Rice told Congressional investigators she ‘unmasked’ the identity of top Trump officials over an undisclosed meeting they had with the prince of the United Arab Emirates, CNN has learned.

Rice told members of the House Intelligence Committee last week that she requested names of Americans to be revealed from intelligence reports internally after the UAE’s crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan arrived in New York last December without notifying the US government.

The crown prince had met with Trump officials including the president’s ex-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and another now-former White House official, Steve Bannon, sources told CNN.

The effort preceded the UAE trying to set up a backchannel between Russia and the incoming Trump administration.

Rice declined to comment to CNN about her testimony.

Rice had received criticism for her role in ‘unmasking’ Americans by Republicans including the president and lawmakers like Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., who is part of the House panel investigating the Russian matter.

Trump had suggested she had done something illegal.

Gowdy, however, told the Daily Caller that there was ‘nothing that came up in her interview that led me to conclude’ she had improperly unmasked any Trump officials or leaked their names to the press.

