Various threats made online against minority students at a Pennsylvania high school are not hate crimes, West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania law enforcement has determined, as the suspect turned out to be a black student.

The 14-year-old student from West Chester East High School was charged yesterday with harassment, cyber bullying, and terroristic threats for posts he made on the “East Shade Room” Instagram page.

According to Philly.com, the threats included “Dirty Mexicans,” “If you guys come to school tomorrow, you will die,” and “I feel bad for y’all. Because y’all think it’s a joke. Each and everyone on [sic] those n—s will be killed tomorrow.”

Superintendent Jim Scanlon said police nabbed the suspect via subpoenas of Verizon and Instagram.

Despite the non-hate crime aspect of the matter, some (minority) parents and students remain displeased.[…]

Scanlon said the district “talks about racial issues often” and uses “equity teams and cultural teams devoted to inclusion.” He added he plans to facilitate discussions about race with students in the days to come.

Hopefully, fake hate crime incidents will be among the topics … and not how they can be used as “conversation starters.”

