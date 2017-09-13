What goes up must come down.

Via KABC:

An elderly grandfather threw a man off his roof, ending an hours-long standoff in which the agitated suspect jumped from home to home in a La Puente neighborhood on Tuesday.

The suspect was on top of homes in the 14000 block of Beckner Street for hours, refusing commands from deputies and crisis negotiators asking him to come down.[…]

Burgess told Eyewitness News he was determined to get the man off of his home.

“You come to my house, you don’t have to worry about him because I’ll be all over it ’cause I’m going to load up,” he said.

Burgess said he took his neighbor’s ladder and told deputies he was climbing onto the roof.

“I said…’I’m going up on the roof, that sucker’s coming off,'” he explained.

Meanwhile, his granddaughter, Ashley Wrenn, was recording the whole thing on video. She said she was thankful her grandfather was protecting his family.

