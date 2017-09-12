Fun fact CNN must have overlooked. New Hampshire is 1.1% black.

Via Daily Caller:

CNN’s reporting on President Trump’s voter fraud commission focused on the fact that only “white men” were scheduled to give presentations.

CNN ran a story Tuesday titled, “12 white men — and no minorities — to testify at Trump voter commission meeting.”

The story focuses on a voter fraud commission held in New Hampshire Tuesday, led by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Kobach recently made headlines for claiming that over 5,000 out-of-state votes could have affected New Hampshire’s 2016 election results, tipping the scales to Hillary Clinton.

Keep reading…