Not a parody.
Via Campus Reform:
Harvard University is paying students to facilitate “brave spaces” on “social justice, diversity, and inclusion issues” at the elite institution.
According to a job posting on the school’s website, the university is looking to hire 20 “Diversity Peer Educators” (DPEs), who will be paid $11 per hour to commit to a year-long program for hosting “peer-to-peer dialogues that address a wide range of social justice, diversity, and inclusion issues and topics.”
Created by the Harvard Office for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (OEDI), the program vows to benefit the university by “fostering brave spaces across campus” where students can “advocate” and “amplify the voices that need to be heard.”
“We believe that every student should have a stake in creating a community to which they have a right to belong,” the website for the program notes.
Successful applicants will attend weekly trainings and staff meetings, and must commit to at least four-to-six hours of work per week in the DPE office alongside their supervisors, who will be Harvard administrators.