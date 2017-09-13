Hey, if the shoe fits.

Via Daily Caller:

Hillary Clinton compared herself to fictional dictator Cersei Lannister in her new book, “What Happened.”

Clinton discussed how she saw herself as the “Game of Thrones” character during rallies of candidate Donald Trump at the time.

From the New York Daily News:

In a passage contemplating the role sexism played in her failed presidential bid, Clinton wrote, “Crowds at Trump rallies called for my imprisonment more times than I can count.”

“They shouted, ‘Guilty! Guilty!’ like the religious zealots in Game of Thrones chanting, ‘Shame! Shame!’ while Cersei Lannister walked back to the Red Keep,” Clinton wrote.

