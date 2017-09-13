It’s all about the list of demands. This is how for decades, the left has helped make colleges more left, because administrations will do anything to make them go away, so they concede to adding more leftists to the faculty and more leftist courses.

Via Free Beacon:

University of Virginia president Theresa Sullivan responded to a Tuesday night student protest that covered a statue of Thomas Jefferson, the university’s founder, in a black tarp and labeled him a “racist” and “rapist.”

Sullivan, in a Wednesday email to alumni, said the protesters were “desecrating ground that many of us consider sacred” and she “strongly disagreed” with the “protesters’ decision to cover” the statue.

“Last night about forty students held a demonstration on the north side of the Rotunda and as part of this demonstration, they shrouded the Jefferson statue, desecrating ground that many of us consider sacred,” Sullivan wrote. “I strongly disagree with the protesters’ decision to cover the Jefferson statue.”

