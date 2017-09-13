🎥 of Sister Margaret Ann in action. Thank you to all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this! We are #MiamiDadeStrong pic.twitter.com/5tG6nzk7Ye — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 12, 2017

This is Sister Margaret Ann, wielding a chainsaw. She’s trying to clean up branches that went down near her school Archbishop Coleman Carrol High School in the Miami area after Hurricane Irma and were making the road impassable.

The video was taken by the Miami Dade police who were celebrating her efforts to help clean up the neighborhood,

“Thank you Sister and all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this!”

Gotta love it!

Update:

Here’s an interview with Sister Margaret Ann. What a great nun, “There was a need, I had the means.” Imagine teaching kids actual principles.



