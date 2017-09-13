Oh boy. That’s how he describes the two stories?

No, Ted Cruz didn’t make a porn video. His twitter account ‘liked’ a porn video. Funny perhaps, hardly earth-shattering.

But having that lead take up more time, which it did by far yesterday, than the coverage of a sitting Democratic mayor of a major city having to resign for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting children is disgraceful.

The CNN reporter not only made Ted Cruz’s situation appear much worse in his tweet but downplayed the Seattle Mayor situation by not noting the reason for the Seattle Mayor’s resignation or his party.



